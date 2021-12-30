Golden Glow Motel fire left resident with almost nothing

Fire at the Golden Glow Motel on Fenton street. 30 December 2021 The Daily Post Photograph by Andrew Warner.

A Golden Glow Motel emergency housing resident, who has been left with nothing but the clothes she was wearing, didn't even have time to grab her shoes after a fire ripped through the floor above her.

Yesterday's fire comes after a fire in Springfield on Wednesday night and another fire less than two weeks ago at Four Canoes Hotel.

Firefighters were called to the motel on Fenton St at 11.21am yesterday and five fire crews from Rotorua, Ngongotahā and Mamaku went to the scene.

Dark smoke coming from the roof of the motel could be seen as far away as Western Heights.

Helen Suter, a resident at the Golden Glow Motel for four months, was living on the bottom floor.

She was asleep when she heard loud noises.

"It sounded like they were moving all their stuff out with a broom," she said.

When Suter realised what was happening, she thought "it's all gonna fall in".

After residents were evacuated safely, Suter was left sitting across the road from the burning motel with no belongings but the clothes she wore.

"I don't even have shoes on my feet," Suter said.

The motel's relief manager doing laundry at the back of the motel called emergency services after she was notified of the fire by a cleaner.

The Ministry of Social Development was told and police drove residents driven to its office.

Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner Mike Bryant told the Rotorua Daily Post 11 MSD clients had received financial support to stay at the Golden Glow Motel.

"We are in contact with them and are working to arrange alternative accommodation as soon as possible.

"Everyone who needs it has somewhere to stay tonight."

Bryant said MSD would support those affected.

"If required we will also connect them to a provider that can provide further wrap-around support."

Fire at the Golden Glow Motel on Fenton street. Relief manager Sandra Cooper. 30 December 2021 The Daily Post Photograph by Andrew Warner.

Rotorua councillor and Springfield Superette owner Raj Kumar happened to be driving through Fenton St about 11.15am and as he turned on to Te Ngae Rd, he saw smoke coming out of a building.

"It didn't at that stage look like it was a fire - there were a few people gathered there."

Rotorua Lakes Councillor Raj Kumar, owner of Springfield Superette. Photo / File.

Within the 10 minutes before Kumar drove back through, the smoke had grown and the fire service was there.

"It was just explosive, it was just horrifying.

"It's untimely as well because … it's a good time for [businesses] to make money as well, so they were shut off for an hour or so and traffic has been directed so it doesn't do them any good.

"At this stage, all we want to know is that everyone is safe," Kumar said.

Rotovegas Motel owner Bryce Smart, whose motel is also on Fenton St and has a Government contract for social housing, said it was a shame to hear the Golden Glow Motel could be extensively damaged as everyone needed a place to sleep.

Emergency Housing Hotel Rotovegas Motel. Photo / File

"That could potentially take out 10 to 20 rooms, which will just put more pressure on people needing somewhere to live."

Smart said the fire was a good reminder for moteliers to ensure fire safety plans were up to date.

He said his staff checked smoke alarms were working on a weekly basis given they could stop at any time because of the sulphur in the air.

Police blocked parts of Fenton St and directed cars down Malfroy Rd, Te Ngae Rd and the north side of Fenton St.

Oppies Fish and Chips and Chinese Takeaway shop next to the motel had to block its front entrance.

A staff member at Oppies said: "There's a big fire … there [is] quite a lot of people around the scene. There was a lot of smoke earlier [and] the smoke was covering a lot of the street and you couldn't see much."