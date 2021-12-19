Crews called to Rotorua motel fire

Fire crews were called about 9.30pm. Photo / NZME

A fire investigator is at the scene of a motel fire in Rotorua this morning.

Crews were sent after multiple calls about a fire in a room of a motel, believed to be the Four Canoes, on Fenton about 9.30pm Sunday.

The room was well involved when crews arrived, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

No one was injured, he said.

Three appliances were sent to the scene and left about midnight.

A fire investigator is at the scene this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were also called to the scene last night and would be helping Fire and Emergency NZ with their inquiries.

