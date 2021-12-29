Person injured in Springfield bedroom fire

One person has suffered burns after a fire in a building in Springfield yesterday evening. Photo / NZME

One person has suffered burns after a fire in a building in Springfield yesterday evening.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman confirmed fire crews attended a bedroom fire at a building in Old Taupo Rd. The fire was reported about 9.40pm yesterday.

The fire was out on arrival, he said.

Two fire trucks from Rotorua and Ngongotaha were called to the scene.

"Sadly one person has sustained burns."

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the scene and were making inquiries.