Go By Bike Day in Rotorua has kids and adults commuting to school and work

John Porter from NZ Post stopped by a pitstop during his 50km daily mail run. Photo / Supplied

There were many bike wheels whirring around the streets of Rotorua as more than 680 people took part in the city's 2021 Go By Bike Day.

It is a joint initiative between the Safe and Sustainable Journeys team at Rotorua Lakes Council and Sport Bay of Plenty.

Sport Bay of Plenty recreation connector Lizzy Gaston says there was a great turnout at the event on Wednesday morning.

"It was awesome to see a bunch of schools jump on board this year and encourage their students to get involved, including Glenholme, Lynmore and St Mary's primary schools.

"We were also lucky to have the assistance of Rotorua police who helped escort large groups of kids on their bikes, and Evo Cycles Rotorua manning one of the pitstops."

She says they received some great feedback from kids and adults who enjoyed the fun atmosphere and encouragement for getting on their bikes to commute to work or school.

"Local schools have also found this a great initiative for their communities."

She says more than 680 people participating was a nearly 50 per cent increase in participants from 2020, and a 200 per cent increase compared to 2019.

David Jensen stops by one of the pitstops on his new e-bike. Photo / Supplied

Lizzy says the pitstop on Ranolf St proved the most popular this year thanks to St Mary's and Glenholme Primary getting involved and organising large bike trains for their students.

"It's great to see more people out biking every year and taking advantage of the growing cycle path network we have in Rotorua.

"Loads of people commented this morning about how biking helps them beat the traffic, and is a nice way for them to start and end their day.

"It's also really encouraging to see more tamariki getting involved and biking becoming a normal part of their lives."