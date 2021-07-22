GLO Festival returns for New Year's fireworks and entertainment in Rotorua

Fireworks light up the sky at a GLO Festival. Photo / Supplied

This New Year's Eve will have music reverberating and fireworks dazzling sky-high once again at the Rotorua Village Green for GLO Festival.

The free annual event, held on New Year's Eve, usually attracts about 15,000 people to the Village Green for a family evening of music, local talent, movies, performing arts and fireworks.

The GLO Festival had to be cancelled in 2020, and since New Year's Eve last year fell on a Thursday, an extended Rotorua Night Market was held.

Joanna Doherty, the Rotorua Lakes Council art and culture business development manager, says they are really excited to be bringing the event back, all going well.

"It's been a tough year for lots of people and it's a way for the community to come together and enjoy some great music and fireworks."

Families coming together for free entertainment at a GLO Festival. Photo / Bill Hedges

She says people love fireworks, and the fireworks put on for the GLO Festival are of great quality.

"A lot of the music and entertainment are local performers. It's a great night out for the family, and to enjoy each other's company and the atmosphere."

Joanna says for the festival they plan 9.30pm fireworks for younger families and then a fireworks display again at midnight.

She says they also plan to have the fireworks set off from out on the water, and says it will be nice to have an event where people can be down at the new waterfront.

"For locals, if they're going to be around for New Year's Eve, it's a really nice way to come together as family and community for a night of free entertainment."

The details

- What: GLO Festival

- When: December 31

- Where: Rotorua Village Green

- Free