Geothermal activity erupts on Lakes Rd.

Geothermal activity has sprung up on Lake Rd in Rotorua.

Footage shows steam and mud coming up in the garden in the median strip on the busy Rotorua thoroughfare.

Mud and water is covering the road and traffic is still flowing through the affected area.

Rotorua woman Liz Coppard happened to be driving past the area and spotted what she described as a bore hole that had opened up.

She said it was about 1m tall and bubbling up from the garden in the median strip of Lake Rd.

"It's right in between two power poles so not sure if that will cause any electrical issues."

She said there were about eight Infracore workers in the area with high-visibility vests on but traffic was still flowing on Lake Rd.

More to come.