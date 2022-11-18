Donations are gradually gathering under the Christmas tree in the Rotorua Daily Post office.

The generosity of the Rotorua community is already shining as the Christmas Appeal for Salvation Army’s foodbank wraps up its first week.

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal, in combination with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, is working to raise food and money for the foodbank to help it feed those in need this Christmas and beyond.

This year’s appeal runs until Friday, December 23.

Rotorua Salvation Army corps officer Hana Seddon said that during this first week donations had slowly been trickling into their office from individuals and families wanting to show their support.

She said knowing there were a lot of businesses and schools starting to get in touch about being part of the appeal put a little more spring in their collective step.

“We are feeling more confident about how to match an overwhelming need with such great support.”

Latest figures show that within the first 10 months of this year, the Salvation Army provided kai to the value of $87,000 to those in need compared with $46,000 in 2019 before Covid — a rise of about 89 per cent.

The appeal comes as the latest Stats NZ figures revealed the annual food price increase reached a 14-year high of 10.1 per cent.

Fruit and vegetable prices increased by 17 per cent in a year.

“This was the highest annual increase since November 2008,” Stats NZ consumer prices senior manager Nicola Growden said.

Last year, the Rotorua Salvation Army provided 300 Christmas hampers and aims to do the same again this year.

Rotorua Daily Post editor Scott Inglis said the Christmas tree in the Daily Post office was gradually starting to be surrounded by donations.

“It is a great feeling to see people starting to get behind the appeal and give where they can.

“A number of businesses and schools have started getting in touch with fundraiser ideas or wanting to be part of Fill the Bus.

“We are so appreciative of the support and love seeing the community spirit in full force.”

Tomorrow Mamaku’s volunteer fire brigade will have fire-truck sirens sounding and lights flashing in the streets of Mamaku for a food drive.

On Monday, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology barista students are holding a Cans for Coffee event, making coffee in exchange for a non-perishable food item which will go towards the Christmas appeal.

After its roaring success last year, another Fill the Bus event will take place on Wednesday, December 7.

The bus will travel around the city so locals can fill it with canned and non-perishable goods. The schedule is yet to be confirmed - keep an eye on The Hits Rotorua and Rotorua Daily Post webpages for the full itinerary.

Last year, the community donated 6597 cans and food items valued at $13,194 through the Fill the Bus campaign.





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



















