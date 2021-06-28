Gas smell investigated in central Rotorua

FENZ are investigating the smell of gas in central Rotorua this morning. Photo / Ben Fraser

Fire and Emergency NZ are investigating the smell of gas in central Rotorua this morning.

A staff member at Insurance Towers on Pererika St told the Rotorua Daily Post the smell of gas was strong in their building this morning as well as in the dairy next door.

"Now it smells like the pilot light on a gas heater. They (the fire service) checked and there's nothing recording, he thinks there's something in the area and it may have just come into our air con rather then being something in our building," the staff member said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one appliance had been sent to the area but nothing of interest had been found.

A King St resident said the smell of gas had been strong in the area this morning, describing it as "horrific"

The gas company, Firstgas Group, has been approached for comment.

More to come.