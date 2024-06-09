Mongrel Mob Barbarians chapter president Steven Taiatini died in Ōpōtiki on June 9, 2023.

A motel manager who hosted about 24 Mongrel Mob members who were there to commemorate the anniversary the death of gang president Steven Taiatini says they are “welcome back any time”.

Extra police were sent to Ōpōtiki over the weekend to monitor the planned memorial ride on Saturday involving gang members.

Eastern Bay of Plenty police said no arrests were made or significant issues reported.

Sunday was the first anniversary of the death of Taiatini, the former Mongrel Mob Barbarians’ gang president, who died in the small eastern Bay of Plenty town after being allegedly struck by a vehicle on St John St following an altercation on June 9, 2023.

Two people have been jointly charged with his murder.

Police last week asked members of the public travelling near the area to take extra care while driving on State Highway 35 between Ōpōtiki and Maraenui on Saturday.

Eastland Pacific Motor Lodge manager Johan Nel said he and his wife Cindy hosted some gang members at their lodge and found them “friendly”, adding they would “welcome them back any time” considering they left their rooms in such great condition.

“There were no hassles, and I think it was great for the area as it pulled in a lot of money,” Johan Nel told the Rotorua Daily Post.

The couple moved from Auckland three weeks ago to take over managing the lodge and did not know what to expect, but said it was “a nice surprise”.

Cindy Nel said the gang members were “very respectful” as they stripped their beds clean and put out their rubbish.

Eastern Bay of Plenty police acting area commander Senior Sergeant Richard Miller said there were a number of police officers monitoring drivers’ behavior along State Highway 35.

Miller said he could not give exact numbers on how many officers were posted as they varied throughout the day.

“There was some minor traffic disruption as people gathered at the lookout, but that was only for a short time,” Miller said.

Ōpōtiki resident Caysea Cronin lives in the centre of town and said she did not hear any noise from the memorial ride or any news from other locals.

“No news is good news,” Cronin said.

Harriet Laughton is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty.