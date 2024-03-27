Steven Taiatini was fatally struck by a vehicle in Ōpōtiki last year. Photo / NZME

A second person has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini in Ōpōtiki.

Police allege Taiatini was fatally struck by a vehicle on St John St in the Eastern Bay of Plenty town following an altercation late on the evening of June 9, last year.

A 38-year-old woman is due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court today on charges of murder.

A 50-year-old man who is also charged with Taiatini’s murder has been granted interim name suppression and will reappear in the High Court at Tauranga on April 10. He was originally charged with perverting the course of justice. He has now also been charged with murder.

A 19-year-old man and a 41-year-old man remain before the courts on other charges relating to the homicide investigation.

Detective Sergeant David Sara said police remained dedicated to finding answers and holding those responsible to account for both Taiatini’s death and the violent incidents that surrounded it.

“The investigation continues and police remain interested in hearing from anyone with information that may be useful to us about what happened.”

The public can contact 105 – either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 “Update Report” and reference file number 230610/2652.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at Crime Stoppers New Zealand.




























