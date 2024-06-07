Mongrel Mob Barbarians gang president Steven Taiatini died in Ōpōtiki on the evening of June 9, 2023. Photo / NZME

Extra police are in Ōpōtiki this weekend to monitor a planned memorial ride on Saturday expected to involve gang members.

Sunday is the first anniversary of the death of Mongrel Mob Barbarians gang president Steven Taiatini in the small eastern Bay of Plenty town.

Two people are jointly charged with his murder.

In a statement, eastern Bay of Plenty police acting area commander Senior Sergeant Richard Miller said a number of gang members were expected to attend the “planned gathering and memorial ride”.

“Members of the travelling public are asked to take extra care driving State Highway 35 between Ōpōtiki and Maraenui this Saturday.

“Police will be highly visible, to ensure the safety of the community and maintain law and order.”

Miller said antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving-related offending would not be tolerated, and he encouraged people to report any instances of this.

People should call 111 if there were immediate safety concerns, 105 after the fact, or provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.







