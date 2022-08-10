Mike Martin, with his son Mason, and wife Donna. Photo / Supplied



A well-known barman and real estate agent has been the recipient of an outpouring of support from the Taupō and Taranaki communities.

Friends and workmates rallied to raise money for Mike Martin, 32, who has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

The shock diagnosis came just over a month ago, and Mike's employers from Harcourts Taupō and Jolly Good Fellows combined to hold a fundraising evening, Mates For Mike, raising just over $15,000.

The evening was organised by Harcourts Taupō residential sales consultant Steve Sprague who says Mike is well loved, and everyone wanted to help him and his young family deal with the unexpected expenses arising from his illness.

Mike works part time at Jolly Good Fellows, and owner David Brown donated all the food and drink, and also donated the $50 ticket fee and bar takings to Mike and his family. About 100 people attended, and auctioneer Austin Harris sold items donated from businesses and friends in Mike's home town of New Plymouth and items donated from Taupō-based friends and businesses.

Mike's wife, Donna, says Mike is doing well and was briefly at home recovering after spending over four weeks in hospital. He's completed his first round of chemo and is now in Waikato Hospital.

"It will be full steam ahead with endless scans and tests and the next cycle of chemo. His doctors have indicated that it will be a minimum of four cycles of chemo and are still awaiting test results to determine if a bone marrow transplant will be the best option for him," Donna says.

She says the type of leukaemia Mike has, progresses quickly, so treatment started within days of the diagnosis.

"Our lives were turned upside down in a blink of an eye. But the help we have received from friends and family is truly mind-blowing.

"From setting up a Givealittle page to hosting an auction at Jolly Good Fellows, to mowing our lawns and putting meals in our freezer, to looking after our son Mason so we can attend appointments and all the messages of support. It's incredibly humbling and we cannot thank everyone enough for the outpouring of love and support we have received."

If you want to make a donation to Mike's family go to www.GiveALittle.co.nz and search for page Support Mike Martin With His Fight Against Leukemia