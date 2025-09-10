Advertisement
FreshChoice opening in former Smith City store in Rotorua Central Mall

Annabel Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

FreshChoice is moving into the Rotorua Central Mall site previously occupied by Smith City, which closed in January. Photo / Mead Norton

FreshChoice has been confirmed as a new tenant for Rotorua Central Mall, ending months of speculation.

The supermarket will open in early November in the former Smith City space, which closed in January.

A FreshChoice spokesperson said the team was “excited” to bring the store to the city centre,

Save