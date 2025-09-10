FreshChoice is moving into the Rotorua Central Mall site previously occupied by Smith City, which closed in January. Photo / Mead Norton

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

FreshChoice opening in former Smith City store in Rotorua Central Mall

FreshChoice is moving into the Rotorua Central Mall site previously occupied by Smith City, which closed in January. Photo / Mead Norton

FreshChoice has been confirmed as a new tenant for Rotorua Central Mall, ending months of speculation.

The supermarket will open in early November in the former Smith City space, which closed in January.

A FreshChoice spokesperson said the team was “excited” to bring the store to the city centre, with a team of about 30 to 40 staff expected.

Neighbouring businesses at the mall said construction at the site had been under way for some time.

The announcement comes more than a year after Countdown closed its Central Mall supermarket in May 2024.