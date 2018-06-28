Fresh snow dump readies Tūroa for opening

New and returning staff at Tūroa have been undertaking the annual induction process preparing for tomorrow's opening, with the aim of having the upper mountain Giant Lift, the Parklane Lift and Alpine meadow all ready to go.

There has been large snow drifts around the base area. Photo/Supplied

The Movenpick chairlift is also looking likely over the weekend.

McIvor said a much larger section of Tūroa was opening than they were able to offer last year, thanks to good snow dumps and snowmaking.

"The Tūroa team will look at opening other lift facilities during the weekend as well, depending on conditions."

Top to Bottom Rockgarden Run, June 27 How good has Whakapapa's Rockgarden been after the storm!? Take a lap & see for yourself 🤙 We're aiming to open the Waterfall Express AND Delta Quad tomorrow, a day earlier than scheduled OH YEAH!! Tennants Valley has also opened today... it's ON 🙌 🎥 GoPro Hero 6 @goproanz #goproanz Posted by Mt Ruapehu on Wednesday, June 27, 2018

Tūroa general manager JP Chevalier said locals were saying this winter opening was shaping up to be the best in many years.

"With great cover across the entire maunga and large accumulations of snow in the gullies after several snowfalls, Tūroa will have awesome conditions over opening weekend," he said.

Whakapapa ski area is scheduled to open more lift facilities this weekend, with night skiing scheduled to start on July 6.

"Winter's come early this year and we're stoked. It's the perfect time to learn or to just get the legs feeling good on skis or a snowboard again to set up for a long season. It's amazing to see so much snow in June, all signs are pointing to an epic start," McIvor said.