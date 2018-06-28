Fresh snow dump readies Tūroa for opening

A fresh 35cm snow dump on the upper slopes of Mt Ruapehu at the start of the week has Tūroa ski area primed for opening day tomorrow.
The new snow has arrived in perfect timing for the start of the Tūroa season with large drifts around the base area, building nicely on the hefty snow dumps of late May. Those conditions helped Turoa's sister field at Whakapapa off to a record opening weekend last month.
With stunning weather forecast for the next few days, Mt Ruapehu marketing manager Matt McIvor said the scene was set for another great opening day.
"It's the forecast we cross our fingers for really, a grunty snow storm followed by blue-sky days. It should make for superb early season skiing and snowboarding at Tūroa."