The new slip on State Highway 2 at Waiotahe Beach. Photo / Supplied

The new slip on State Highway 2 at Waiotahe Beach. Photo / Supplied

State Highway 2 at Waiotahe Beach remained closed overnight due to a new large slip in the area.

The slip came down in the early hours of Monday morning following a period of heavy rain in the region, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said in a statement.

State Highway 2 is closed between Waiotahe Valley Back Rd and Paerata Ridge Rd, west of Ōpōtiki with detours in place.

This slip is around 200cu m and came down at the same location as a large slip on October 19 where over 10,000cu m of material closed the road.

The region had experienced significant rainfall, coastal surges and strong winds this year, all of which put pressure on a roading network that was already susceptible to unstable geology, Waka Kotahi said.

Geotechnical engineers will return this morning to assess the risk to road users and contractors.

Depending on the result of the inspection, Waka Kotahi NZTA anticipated the clean-up would get under way today and the road would reopen by this evening.