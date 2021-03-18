Fresh Four: Comedy Tour bringing humour for all to Rotorua

Marty Bright. Photo / Supplied

It will be a night of humour for everyone as four comedians who are "chomping at bit" visit Rotorua on their tour.

The Fresh Four: Comedy Tour is coming to Rotorua for one night on Saturday, March 27.

The show will feature award-winning comedians Marty Bright, Becky Umbers, Hannah Campbell and Chester Jerrat.

Marty Bright is a comedian from Australia who came over to do a three-month tour early last year, which he says turned into 12 months here due to Covid lockdown.

"I have a New Zealand passport ... I feel like this is my second home."

He says there will be something for everyone in the show.

"There's me from Australia, Hannah from Scotland and two Kiwis, so there will be some Kiwi humour, and we are all relatively youthful."

Despite having done shows all around New Zealand, Rotorua is one of the places he still hasn't performed in.

"I'm looking forward to performing in this venue, I've heard so much about Level 13.

"I think it will be a unique setting for a comedy show."

Marty says they are excited about doing a show which might mean there are more comedy shows in the future.

"The more people that come, the more chance there is of shows continuing."

Becky Umbers says they are an eclectic bunch and thinks the show will offer a fun mix.

"I think it's going to be really fun because we are all quite different.

"We've all got great gear we've been sitting on and are now able to get out. We're all chomping at the bit."

She says the show has a lot of lockdown material and gear on the year that's been.

"We've all had a weird time ... and I think we need a bit of a laugh these days.

"I've never been to Rotorua to do a gig before, I've never really got down that far. I'm excited to meet everyone and celebrate Rotovegas."

They will also be visiting Hamilton and Thames on their tour.

The details

- What: Fresh Four: Comedy Tour

- When: Saturday, March 27, doors 8pm, show time 8.30pm

- Where: Level 13 Theme Rooms and Bar

- Tickets: GetTickets.co.nz