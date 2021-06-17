Free coaching service EnergyMate helps Rotorua keep warm and save on power

Rotorua MP Todd McClay (left) with EnergyMate coaches Vaine and Michelle Nahu and ENRANZ chief executive Cameron Burrows. Photo / File

Rotorua MP Todd McClay (left) with EnergyMate coaches Vaine and Michelle Nahu and ENRANZ chief executive Cameron Burrows. Photo / File

You could save $450 a year by taking shorter showers.

That is one of the tips offered by free coaching service EnergyMate.

EnergyMate is a national programme run by the Electricity Retailers' Association which helps New Zealanders get on top of their power bills while efficiently heating their homes.

The programme's coaches give families tips on how to save on energy, while keeping their homes warm. They also support households in communicating with power companies.

"Our role is not to lower the power accounts," Electricity Retailers' Association chief executive Cameron Burrows told the Rotorua Daily Post.

"Our job is to try and make savings to make sure they can heat their home.

"Some whānau can struggle to pay their power bills or keep their home warm because of poorly insulated housing, high living costs, and inefficient heating appliances.

"We think we could help even more families in the community make the most of their power with in-home visits and community huis."

EnergyMate coach and Rotorua Whānau Services financial mentor Michelle Nahu ran one such community session on Thursday morning at Linton Community Centre.

The interactive workshop was attended by about 20 people. All attendees were encouraged to share their learnings with friends and whānau.

Michelle and her daughter Vaine Nahu have also made 91 home visits as EnergyMate coaches since November.

"There's not enough money," Michelle said.

"Most of the homes we're going into, they're beneficiaries. So when you're paying $450 for rent, $150 for food, there's nothing left to pay for power."

Vaine Nahu said they were doing work around helping households to understand their power bills.

"A lot of people don't know they're on the wrong plan," Vaine said.

"Some of our clients end up paying half of what they're currently paying just because they change plans."

Both Michelle and Vaine have already seen positive results.

"We're able to refer people to Healthy Homes," Michelle said.

"The curtain bank has helped us with 50 homes so far."

Rotorua MP Todd McClay opened the hui on Thursday and is an enthusiastic supporter of the programme.

"I found out about the first trial they did here in Rotorua and met with the organisers in Wellington and told them they should come back," McClay said.

"The reason I'm so happy to be involved is it's very tough for a lot people in Rotorua. Rents have gone up by $100 a week and it feels like they're still going up.

"I don't want mums sitting at home to have to choose between paying the bills or feeding the kids.

"If we can find ways to keep heating and energy costs down whilst keeping them warm it frees up money for them to do the other things they need to."

"I'm going to ask them if they can come and do another one in the Te Puke area which is still in my electorate. It's a great initiative going to make a difference and so grateful they chose to come back."

EnergyMate is funded by Contact, Genesis Energy, Nova, Mercury, Meridian, TrustPower, and Prime Energy.

Top tips for saving on power

- Check you're on the best plan for you.

- Switching off appliances at the wall to save $100 a year.

- Set your heaters to between 18-22°C.

- Take shorter showers. A family of four can save $450 a year cutting down their daily showers by 5 minutes.

Source: