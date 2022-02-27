Multiple firefighters are trying to get a large scrub fire in the Ōpōtiki district under control. Photo / NZME

Multiple firefighters are battling to get a large scrub fire in the Ōpōtiki district under control.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Kaisey Cook said they were alerted to the 100 metres by 50 metres scrub fire on State Highway 35 near Tirohanga Rd about 1.30pm today.

Cook said four fire trucks from Ōpōtiki and Ōhope station had responded and the firefighters were yet to get the fire on the ocean side of the highway under control.

"Unfortunately, we cannot get a helicopter up to fight the fire from the air due to the windy conditions," she said.

Cook said at one stage there was a report that the fire may have been threatening a house in the vicinity but did not believe that was the case anymore.

