Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Four discharged, one in hospital after crash that killed child south of Rotorua

Quick Read

Emergency services were called to the crash around 10pm last night. Photo / File

Rotorua Daily Post

One person is still in hospital and four others, including a child, have been discharged following a crash that killed a child overnight.

Emergency services were called to a report of a vehicle that rolled on State Highway 38 between Brett and Rerewhakaaitu roads at around 10pm, police said in a statement.

A child died at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit attended and examined the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said five patients were transported to Rotorua Hospital, all in a moderate condition.

Three men from the crash were treated in the emergency department and have been discharged.

A young boy from the accident has also been discharged.

A fifth person from the accident has been admitted to Rotorua Hospital where he is in a stable condition.