Four discharged, one in hospital after crash that killed child south of Rotorua

Emergency services were called to the crash around 10pm last night. Photo / File

One person is still in hospital and four others, including a child, have been discharged following a crash that killed a child overnight.

Emergency services were called to a report of a vehicle that rolled on State Highway 38 between Brett and Rerewhakaaitu roads at around 10pm, police said in a statement.

A child died at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit attended and examined the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said five patients were transported to Rotorua Hospital, all in a moderate condition.

Three men from the crash were treated in the emergency department and have been discharged.

A young boy from the accident has also been discharged.

A fifth person from the accident has been admitted to Rotorua Hospital where he is in a stable condition.