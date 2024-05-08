A view from Ian Noble’s rural Katikati property which he hopes to gift to the region. Inset of Ian Noble. Photo / Alex Cairns

A view from Ian Noble’s rural Katikati property which he hopes to gift to the region. Inset of Ian Noble. Photo / Alex Cairns

More than 100 hectares of unique farmland and native bush is being gifted to the Bay of Plenty in the hope it will become a regional park.

Former Bay of Plenty regional and Western Bay of Plenty councillor Ian Noble and his family have offered the 103ha land near Katikati to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council. The property borders the Kaimai Range and offers panoramic views of Tauranga Harbour.

In a regional council meeting today, councillors moved to accept the gift, noting the Noble family’s wishes to ensure the land remains undeveloped, its natural features were looked after and the wider community could have access.

A Queen Elizabeth II National Trust open space covenant would be registered on the property’s title to ensure its protection in perpetuity.

However, its future as a potential regional park was subject to Long-term Plan 2024-34 deliberations already under way. The plan, which questions whether the region should establish other regional parks, is expected to be adopted by June 30.

The land is located at the end of Hot Springs Rd near Katikati and includes a section of Te Rereatukahia Forest at the base of the Kaimai Range.

The property is considered a unique and ecologically significant piece of land because it features mature and endangered native bush species and waterways that feed into the Te Mania Stream.

Noble was a regional councillor for 24 years, a Western Bay councillor for three, and was provincial president for Bay of Plenty Federated Farmers for five years.

Speaking from his Judea home this week, the great-grandfather said he wanted to gift the land “so the wider community can have the pleasure I’ve had”.

“I just think we are blessed to be in this beautiful place,” he said.

Noble, who described himself as “old enough”, hoped people would go for walks and “enjoy the outdoors”.

Noble’s late wife Joyce passed away in November 2022. He paid tribute to her, saying the gifting of the land would not have happened without her support and he was incredibly proud of her.

Today was the Nobles’ wedding anniversary.

“It’s a desire I have, and Joyce, that the community have the opportunity to enjoy because I’ve watched Katikati change from being dairy cows and new dry stock farms to orchards and new houses,” he said.

Noble, who worked on and ran his family’s farm on Kauri Point Rd when he left school, owned and operated several properties.

This included the land on Hot Springs Rd which was originally cleared by two brothers who leased it from the Government. The paddocks were left and became overgrown when the brothers went to war and never returned. Noble cleared the paddocks again but left the native bush untouched.

“It was hard work and an incredibly steep hill,” he said.

BOPRC's Braden Rowson, acting team leader coastal catchments team, at Ian Noble’s rural Katikati property which Noble hopes to gift to the region. Photo / Alex Cairns

The land reaches 350 metres, higher than Mauao’s 232m.

In recent years, the land has been used to graze cattle and portions have been lent for community use such as horse riding, and the Western Bay of Plenty Bow Hunters Club and the Kaimai Pistol Club. It is expected the two clubs will eventually need to relocate.

Noble, whose services to farming and community were recognised with a Queen’s Service Medal in 2015, said he spent several years considering gifting the land for public access.

Noble said he had seen how popular Pāpāmoa Hills had become and noted his grandson and others who regularly went up Mauao for exercise. He envisioned his land being used similarly in years to come.

There was also a 6ha portion of the land that could be used as a community garden or an educational facility, he said.

Noble has the full support of his family, including children Jill, Pauline, Kathryn and Graeme.

Many photographs of the Noble whanau adorn his living room walls, as does his Honorary Life Membership of the Rotary Club of Katikati.

“I’m lucky to have the opportunity to be where I am and for the family to be where they are.”

Noble paid tribute to the council and individuals helping him to reach his goal, saying that without the support of others “you are bleating in the wind”.

Ian Noble, in 2015, receives his Queen's Service Medal for services to farming and the community by Governor General Lt Gen Sir Jerry Mateparae.

Council chairman Doug Leeder told the Bay of Plenty Times such gestures were a rarity, “and the fact they want it for public use in perpetuity is incredible”.

“There are not enough words to express the gratitude and appreciation for what the Nobles have done,” he said.

“This will be an asset in future years when it’s potentially developed as a regional park for people to access for recreational purposes.”

From the property earlier this week, council acting team leader of coastal catchment Braden Rowson said the land was unique and the gift was “incredibly generous”.

“Most land [lots] around Tauranga harbour tended to be smaller because of high-intensity orchards and lifestyle blocks. The fact he got 50 per cent of native forestry is huge. It’s quite a high biodiversity site,” Rowson said.

Rowson said despite the clearing from years ago, there were still big, old trees left such as puriri believed to be hundreds of years old.

“It’s a massive gift, a massive win for the community,” he said.

BOPRC's Braden Rowson, acting team leader coastal catchments team. Photo / Alex Cairns

“Ian, under his stewardship, has preserved this piece of forest but there are a lot of areas that are not as well [established] so we are quite keen to extend that.”

Rawson said the council hoped to extend the 50ha of indigenous biodiversity to 70ha, while abiding by Noble’s intentions to retain the land’s spectacular views and public recreational offerings.

“That’s what Ian’s wishes are - that it be preserved for public access. He already allows horse riding, he wants to see that continue,” Rawson said.

If successful, the land would join the Bay of Plenty’s two other regional parks. Pāpāmoa Hills Cultural Heritage Regional Park is 182ha with a summit of 224m and was opened 2004. At Ohīwa, Onekawa Te Mawhai Regional Park was opened in 2010.

Regional parks are considered to provide recreation opportunities for locals and visitors, help protect the natural environment and protect cultural and archaeological features.

In a ceremony held before the council meeting in honour of the gift and Noble family, Western Bay mayor James Denyer said Noble’s gift was “magnificent and incredibly generous”. It was also an example of Noble’s continuous community service, he said.

Denyer, who has known Noble for 14 years, described him as a mentor and colleague and it was a privilege to commemorate the day with him.

The Western Bay council looked forward to supporting efforts to make the area a “special place that everyone can enjoy”, Denyer said.

Noble’s daughter Jill and son Graeme both said they were proud of their father and honoured that, as a family, they could gift the land to the wider community.

Jill Noble said she felt the land was “an amazing property” and it was exciting it would become part of the community.

When councillors voted to accept the property, Leeder thanked Noble and his family, saying it was “a truly remarkable act”.

“Generosity and philanthropy of this magnitude are rare. Ian’s unwavering commitment to environmental causes and community service has led him to this selfless decision.”

Leeder told Noble, who sat flanked by his four children, that “what you have left will be a true legacy”.

As Noble and his family stood to leave, they were met with a standing ovation from councillors, staff and others in attendance.

Noble responded, saying: “Thank you very much, bye for now”.

The regional council maintains regional parks and provides car parking for visitors, toilets, signs and storytelling, track development and maintenance, prescribed grazing, programmed native re-vegetation and community events.

In 2022/23, nearly 100,000 people visited the Pāpāmoa Hills.
























