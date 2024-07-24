“I’m pretty proud of how far I’ve come,” he said.

“I’ve got a good job, life goals, and I’ve accomplished some really cool things.

Alazae Hayes in the skidder he operates. Photo / Supplied

“I always loved being outdoors - riding dirt bikes and stuff like that – but as a kid, working in forestry wasn’t something I’d ever considered. Last year, though, I did the Rotomā No. 1 course, and through that, I got my first aid certificate, my forklift licence, my working-at-heights ticket, site safety and my wheels, tracks and rollers endorsement.

“We spent the first part of the course in the classroom, and then they chucked us in the bush. That’s when I decided I wanted a career in forestry.”

Competenz training adviser Hamish Gunn was marking off the programme’s bookwork, and after noticing Alazae’s potential, he decided to give him some more industry exposure.

“Hamish took me and another guy out to visit Kaingaroa Forest to check out a couple of harvesting crews. I was introduced to the Vanner Logging foreman and in-house assessor Conrad ‘Chopper’ Mill, and on his recommendation to the crew owners, I got offered a job.”

Hayes said Vanner Logging was a marvellous company to work for and he was inspired by his colleague Chopper.

“He’s only 29, and he already oversees two crews, owns two machines and his own house. Chopper assesses most of my practical and bookwork, and Hamish from Competenz also helps me out when I need it. He’s worked in forestry for years, so he knows his stuff. If I get stuck, I can give him a call.”

Hayes hoped he could follow in Chopper’s footsteps and had his sights set on running his own crew one day and buying a house.

Forestry recruitment a challenge

Vanner Logging owners Brett and Heather Vanner said Hayes was just what they were looking for.

“Recruitment is always a battle in forestry,” Heather said. “Firstly because it’s a very skilled job and secondly because we have an ageing workforce.”

“Brett and I have been in the logging business for 15 years, and right from the start, we’ve been looking for people with potential who are keen to progress. They may have zero forestry knowledge but they’re enthusiastic, keen outdoor types who don’t mind getting their hands dirty.”

She said Hayes Alazae fitted the criteria perfectly.

“He was exactly what we wanted. We thought, ‘This young man could have potential’, and boy, were we right.”

Alazae Hayes hopes to run his own forestry crew some day. Photo / Supplied

Since starting with the company in December last year, Hayes had gone from strength to strength, she said.

After a month on the chainsaw marking and grading logs, he was enrolled into an apprenticeship with Competenz, and Kaingaroa Timberlands – managers of the largest plantation forest in the Southern Hemisphere – awarded Vanner Logging a scholarship to help with Hayes training.

Competenz training adviser Hamish Gunn said the strong network of industry partners meant Hayes had all the support he needed to thrive.

“His proactive collaboration is the secret to success – not just for apprentices like Alazae but for the industry as a whole.”