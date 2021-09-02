Foodie on a mission: Meet 18-year-old Taupō entrepreneur Olivia Moore

Olivia Moore. Photo / Supplied

Taupō-based Olivia Moore is a young businesswoman on a mission.

At the age of 15 she launched Top That! vegan meal toppers. With the support of the Young Enterprise Scheme and a Kickstarter funding campaign she created a brand, designed packaging, and began selling her products through retailers and at local markets.

Now 18-year-old Olivia has set her sights on growing her food photography and recipe development business.

"I've always been passionate about food and enjoy creating healthy recipes that are also really delicious. I like to make food that everyone can eat, so I focus on vegan and gluten-free recipes without refined sugars. I love being in the kitchen and experimenting on new ideas," says Olivia.

Her food photography business continues to grow, supported by Olivia's strong Instagram following.

"At first, I used Instagram to share ideas and recipes, and to connect with other foodies. Over time I built up a bit of a following. I started to get messages from businesses looking to promote their products on social media. Then I realised I could commercialise my Instagram page."

ThatGreenOlive, Olivia's Instagram account, now has more than 12,000 followers. Olivia has worked with a number of high-profile brands including Panasonic, Tasti, Ceres Organics and The Collective. She is also being approached by Australian brands looking to increase sales in New Zealand, and has created a number of limited edition slices available for purchase at Taupō's Cozy Corner café.

Olivia Moore's cookie dough crumble slice. Photo / Supplied

"I completed a course in food photography, which has helped me create really quality images. I'm always looking at new ways to compose the photo and add a point of difference," says Olivia, whose recipes and photography have featured on food packaging, recipe cards and on television advertising.

By her own admission, Olivia is a perfectionist.

"I put a lot of expectations on myself, and it's hard not to compare myself to others. It's taken me a while to realise I just have to do my own thing, and not worry about what everyone else is doing. I've also learnt that people are all different. They won't all like my products, and that's okay."

Photo shoots for restaurants and cafes are a new business focus for Olivia, who visited Auckland recently to work with wholefoods and health-focused eateries.

"People see that I'm passionate about good healthy food, and that I know how to use social media effectively – that really helps when I'm connecting with new customers."

Olivia's top tip for starting a business is to choose something you're passionate about.

"There are challenges in business, and it can be really hard. If I didn't love what I do I would have given up long ago! Also, your passion shows through in your work, and that makes a real difference."