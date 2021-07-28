Meet the Taupō couple called to Operation Cover Up

Operation Cover Up blankets and knitted goods from communities in New Zealand make a world of difference. Photo / Supplied

Mike and Rowie Opper had only been living in Taupō a year when Rowie had a strong feeling that seemed to come out of nowhere.

"I felt that I really wanted to knit," Rowie says. "It came into my mind that I really wanted to do some knitting, and I hadn't knitted for 40 years."

Rowie felt that the feeling was a message from God and although she didn't do anything about it straight away, the reason for the feeling became clear to her one day when she and Mike were at Taupō's Market Central. They were walking around the market searching for a friend's stall when somebody called out to Rowie.

"Do you knit?" the voice called. The couple turned to see who had spoken. It was Operation Cover Up founder Liz Clarke who regularly attended the market talking to people about Operation Cover Up and selling her book The Warmth Of Love, a history of the initiative.

It is 21 years since Liz, moved by the plight of children suffering in freezing conditions in a Moldovan orphanage, asked the community to donate 67 knitted blankets to help keep them warm.

From humble beginnings with just a few people knitting woollen blankets, Operation Cover Up, has since expanded around New Zealand and into Australia and every year thousands of knitted items as well as toys, sports gear, shoes and toiletries are sent to The Netherlands to charity Mission Without Borders for distribution to the orphanages and poor families of Eastern Europe and Ukraine.

Children at an orphanage in Moldova with some of the blankets produced by Operation Cover Up knitters in New Zealand. Photo / File

Between 2000 and 2019, more than 855,000 knitted items were donated, along with hundreds of thousands of other items, from carpentry tools to bed linen.

It has grown so large that Liz has local Operation Cover Up co-ordinators in many New Zealand towns and for years she has acted as both the Taupō co-ordinator and the national co-ordinator.

The Oppers had no idea of any of this when Liz called to Rowie. But Rowie knew that Liz's question was the key to what she had been feeling so strongly about.

Mike and Rowie Opper are the Taupō co-ordinators of Operation Cover Up, which provides warm blankets, clothes and other goods to poor families in Eastern Europe and Ukraine. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

They asked Liz how they could help. What Liz really needed was somebody to pick up co-ordinating Operation Cover Up in Taupō and the Oppers readily agreed.

"We have a passion for the poor and to bring Jesus' love into people's lives, we both could see this was a fantastic way to bless them in a really positive way and to show that they are loved and cared about," Rowie says.

"Through that, we were drawn into [Operation Cover Up] and it's been a real pleasure, we've seen so many people and it's a blessing for us to do it."

As the local co-ordinators, the Oppers have some 60 knitters in the Taupō area that they keep in touch with, providing encouragement and support, collecting finished items and running a regular coffee group once a month for people to come and knit or sew together and enjoy some company. Mike says some of the knitters are quite lonely and the group provides a chance for them to meet with others over a cup of tea. Others do not knit at all but help by buying shoes, stationery, healthcare products, toys and other items.

Boys in Romania model their new jerseys from Operation Cover Up. Photo / File

Every year Operation Cover Up holds a coffee morning at the Salvation Army hall in Kiddle Drive, Taupō, where knitters and other donors can bring along the goods they have produced during the year and hear an update on Operation Cover Up. There are always lovely knitted goods to admire and a chance to celebrate the difference that the gifts make to the poor and marginalised overseas. This year will be the first year that Mike and Rowie are running it.

"It's a really nice time to look back on the year and some of the highlights and also to share," Rowie says.

Being involved with Operation Cover Up has also meant that Rowie has, as she felt she should, picked up her knitting needles again.

"I have knitted a blanket which a person is kindly sewing up for me and I'm halfway through another one," she says. "I've enjoyed it and it's made me really appreciate the tremendous work that the people have done over the years. They are really beautiful [items] and you don't want these skills to be lost."

In common with many of Operation Cover Up's knitters and donors, the Oppers say they probably experience as much happiness from being involved as those receiving the goods do.

"It's been a pleasure and a joy, we've really enjoyed it," Rowie says.

Mike says being involved with Operation Cover Up has really opened up the couple's eyes.

"It's been so interesting. Amazing stories, everyone from all different walks of life. It touches your heart."

The Details

What: Operation Cover Up 2021 coffee morning

When: Tuesday August 3 at 10am

Where: Salvation Army, Kiddle Drive, Taupō

Bring along any items you have knitted or sewn for Operation Cover Up throughout the year. Donations of wool are also desperately needed. In addition, donations of new shoes, toys, sports equipment, linen, toiletries and stationery, as well as new or used hand tools in good condition are welcomed.