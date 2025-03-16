Advertisement
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Five rescued after two boats sink in Lake Rotoiti

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read

The Coastguard Rotorua Lakes rescue vessel.

  • Five people were rescued after two boats sank in Lake Rotoiti; none wore lifejackets.
  • Three swam to shore, while two were rescued after clinging to floating items for an hour.
  • Coastguard Rotorua Lakes volunteer Jonathan Findon emphasised the importance of lifejackets and emergency communication devices.

Five people were rescued from the water after two boats sank in Lake Rotoiti near Rotorua.

A broken-down boat carrying three people began taking on water near Wharetata Bay about 12.30pm on Friday and a passing vessel with two people aboard attempted a tow, Coastguard said in a media release.

All five people were not wearing lifejackets.

“Despite their best efforts, both boats ultimately sank, leaving all five individuals in the water,” the media release said.

“While three managed to swim to shore, two remained in the lake for nearly an hour, clutching on to a seat cushion and a bag from one of the boats to help them stay afloat as they waited for help.

“They were eventually rescued by another vessel responding to Coastguard’s all-stations mayday call for assistance.”

Seven volunteers from Coastguard Rotorua Lakes arrived about 1.20pm and the two people remaining in the water were brought back to shore where police and Hato Hone St John were waiting.

Coastguard Rotorua Lakes volunteer Jonathan Findon said the group was “incredibly fortunate”.

“They were lucky to be alive – this is a classic case of good intentions going wrong.

“The boaties who attempted the tow did their best to help, but unfortunately, it ended with both vessels at the bottom of the lake.”

Following the rescue, Coastguard volunteers returned to the scene and used sonar technology to locate the sunken boats, reporting their position to the Harbourmaster for recovery.

Findon said this was an example of where a Coastguard membership proved its worth.

“Instead of relying on another passing boatie, members get 24/7 free non-urgent assistance, avoiding situations like this.”

It was important for boaties to carry an emergency communications device such as a VHF radio, EPIRB (emergency position-indicating radiobeacon), PLB (personal locator beacon), or a fully charged mobile phone in a waterproof bag.

“It’s also a stark reminder of how vital it is to always wear a lifejacket – three were fortunate to make it back to shore, while the other two had to cling to floating items from the boats to stay afloat," Findon said.

“It could have ended very differently.”

