The Rotorua Trust board of trustees after their first board meeting last Friday. Photo / Supplied

Fisher Wang and Cathy Cooney are both humbled and excited to have been elected as trustees for Rotorua Trust, which does work for the community they are passionate about.

The Rotorua Trust recently held its election of trustees, and last Friday the board had its first meeting since the election. Fisher and Cathy are two newly elected trustees.

Cathy says she is absolutely delighted to have been elected, and that the board is going to be a wonderful team.

“We are all very passionate about Rotorua. I see the trust as part of the fabric of our community with the breadth and range of organisations whose kaupapa it supports.”

She says she has lived in Rotorua for 27 years, and has been involved in various leadership roles in the city within the health and education sectors. She is also very involved with a number of community groups.

Within these roles and community involvement, she has seen examples of the support Rotorua Trust provides and how much of a difference it makes.

Cathy says one example includes the trust helping the district health board in getting its first MRI scanner, and another is supporting the new St John Presbyterian Church with the fit-out of a commercial kitchen, which is used by many people.

“I have always admired the role the trust plays in terms of helping to grow and develop organisations ... and helping them on to a sustainable and enduring footing.”

She says: “Every one of these contributions really makes a big difference to taking the city forward, and many organisations are supported in various ways.”

The first board meeting last Friday was a great one that got straight into it, and herself and Fisher were very welcomed as new trustees, she says.

“Thank you to everyone who supported my election. I’ll work hard, and am looking to make a positive contribution and difference for our town. It is humbling to be elected.”

Fisher agrees the first board meeting went really well, and got straight into it with the grants after introducing themselves.

“I stood because the work the trust does is something I am incredibly passionate about.”

He says the funding provides so much support for many community organisations that do great work in our community, and he really wanted to help contribute and play his part.

For him personally, the added bonus is getting to make decisions with real impact for the community without politics.

Fisher says he also wants to help provide a youth perspective, and to support opportunities for rangatahi to succeed and excel.

“It was a great first meeting and is a great team. I’m really looking forward to working alongside all of them and to carrying out the trust portfolio of vibrancy, with a focus on arts, culture, and sports, along with a focus on youth also.

“I am incredibly humbled by the support and I want to thank everyone for putting their trust in me. I look forward to continuing to work for our community.”