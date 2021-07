Fire and Emergency were called to Rotorua Police Station after the sprinklers were activated. Photo / Ben Fraser

Sprinklers have been set off at the Rotorua Police Station.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were notified about the sprinklers about 1.29 pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said there was no fire at the station, however, a fire crews had arrived on scene to carry out a sprinkler investigation.

A police spokeswoman said there was no damage and police staff were now back to work after a brief evacuation.