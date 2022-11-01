Students at Waipāhīhī-a-Tia School enhance their financial education at the Twilight Musical Market. Photo / Supplied

Students at Waipāhīhī-a-Tia School enhance their financial education at the Twilight Musical Market. Photo / Supplied

Students at Waipāhīhī-a-Tia School are seeing the benefits of their schoolwork first-hand thanks to the Twilight Musical Market they planned and ran on October 27.

The market was devised as an end-of-term project, to bring to life the school's immersion learning unit on the theme of financial literacy.

In recent years, Waipāhīhī-a-Tia has rejuvenated its curriculum, in consultation with the community and other stakeholders, to reflect the skills and qualities that equip a young person for modern life.

"Understanding the value of money was the beginning," says deputy principal Jenny Maloney.

"Then it grew from there, to focus all subjects on the topic."

The unit saw students plan stalls from which to sell food, make products and games for the market, staff them on the evening and create their own marketing.

For younger students, this included basic numeracy, such as learning about coins and their value. Older students have covered ideas like supply and demand and persuasive advertising.

The Twilight Musical Market was the perfect culmination of students' learning, giving them creative control and hands-on experience.

The idea came about after the realisation that previous markets and galas were primarily run by adults, says Jenny, but students had enthusiasm for stepping up to share their own ideas.

The market blends perfectly with another student-driven concept; a music festival featuring the talents of current and former students, as well as students from Taupō Music School.

Jenny says music has "become a big part of who we are at Waipāhīhī", so the event took on a musical element, too.

Money raised from the music festival will go toward the school's bandroom and music programme, and proceeds from the market will fund the second phase of the school's playground rejuvenation.

The enthusiasm from Waipāhīhī students was matched by the community, with an estimated turnout of about 700 visitors over the course of the evening.

"The response was overwhelming."

Connecting the community after so much disconnect over the last few years was important to staff and students alike, Jenny says.

There was also an opportunity to demonstrate this term's learning on the topic of 'our people', with contributions from local businesses like MyNoke and organisations such as Kids Greening Taupō and Taupō District Council.