Final Bay of Plenty Regional Council election results released

It's been a rollercoaster election for Bay of Plenty Regional councillor Te Taru White. Photo / NZME

It's been a rollercoaster election for Bay of Plenty Regional councillor Te Taru White. Photo / NZME

The final votes have been tallied and the results are now available for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

One of the closest contests was between incumbent Te Taru White and Raina Meha for the Ōkurei Māori seat.

The earliest progress results had White in the lead with 1590 and Meha with 1583.

Preliminary results were flipped with Meha with 1735 and White on 1728.

However, White has now been declared elected with 1809 and Meha on 1791.

White previously told the Rotorua Daily Post it was a "close call".

"Special votes mean it could go either way."

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council's representatives are separated into four general constituencies and three Māori constituencies.

Final results

Eastern Bay of Plenty General Constituency - two required

Malcolm CAMPBELL - 7651

Doug LEEDER - 5716



Sarah Jane VAN DER BOOM - 4358

Russell ORR - 2961

Mawera KARETAI - 2382



INFORMAL - 18

BLANK - 569

Malcolm CAMPBELL and Doug LEEDER are declared elected.

Rotorua General Constituency - two required

Kevin WINTERS - 7102

Lyall THURSTON - 6623



Tim SMITH - 5286

Mark GOULD - 5190

Katie Priscilla PAUL - 3719

Radhika DAHYA - 2817



INFORMAL - 27

BLANK - 1139

Lyall THURSTON and Kevin WINTERS are declared elected.

Māuao Māori Constituency - one required

Matemoana MCDONALD - 1281



Buddy MIKAERE - 901



INFORMAL - 5

BLANK - 64

Matemoana MCDONALD is declared elected.

Tauranga General Constituency - five required

Stuart CROSBY - 12,316

Ron SCOTT - 10,983

Paula THOMPSON - 10,029

Andrew VON DADELSZEN - 9050

Kat MACMILLAN - 8834



Mark WASSUNG - 8539

David LOVE - 7848

Murray GUY - 7342

Matt COONEY - 6825

Jason NICHOLLS-FAITELE - 6198

Phil ROSS - 6022

Jos NAGELS - 5465

Larry BALDOCK - 4628

Murray WHITE - 4529

Mark FOGERTY - 3567

Stephen WHEELER - 1734

Bryan DEUCHAR - 1718



INFORMAL - 60

BLANK - 37

Stuart CROSBY, Kat MACMILLAN, Ron SCOTT, Paula THOMPSON and Andrew VON DADELSZEN are declared elected.

Ōkurei Māori Constituency - one required

Te Taru WHITE - 1809



Raina M MEHA - 1791



INFORMAL - 1

BLANK - 362

Te Taru WHITE is declared elected.

Western Bay of Plenty General Constituency - two required

Jane NEES - 8264

Ken SHIRLEY - 6380



Sean NEWLAND - Independent - 4217

Julian FITTER - 3290



INFORMAL - 18

BLANK - 1087

Jane NEES and Ken SHIRLEY are declared elected.

Kohi Māori Constituency - one required

As the number of candidates did not exceed the number of vacancies, Toi Kai Rākau ITI has been duly declared elected to the Kohi Māori Constituency seat.