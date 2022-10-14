Final Bay of Plenty Regional Council election results released

The final votes have been tallied and the results are now available for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.
One of the closest contests was between incumbent Te Taru White and Raina Meha for the Ōkurei Māori seat.
The earliest progress results had White in the lead with 1590 and Meha with 1583.
Preliminary results were flipped with Meha with 1735 and White on 1728.
However, White has now been declared elected with 1809 and Meha on 1791.
White previously told the Rotorua Daily Post it was a "close call".
"Special votes mean it could go either way."
The Bay of Plenty Regional Council's representatives are separated into four general constituencies and three Māori constituencies.
Final results
Eastern Bay of Plenty General Constituency - two required
Malcolm CAMPBELL - 7651
Doug LEEDER - 5716
Sarah Jane VAN DER BOOM - 4358
Russell ORR - 2961
Mawera KARETAI - 2382
INFORMAL - 18
BLANK - 569
Malcolm CAMPBELL and Doug LEEDER are declared elected.
Rotorua General Constituency - two required
Kevin WINTERS - 7102
Lyall THURSTON - 6623
Tim SMITH - 5286
Mark GOULD - 5190
Katie Priscilla PAUL - 3719
Radhika DAHYA - 2817
INFORMAL - 27
BLANK - 1139
Lyall THURSTON and Kevin WINTERS are declared elected.
Māuao Māori Constituency - one required
Matemoana MCDONALD - 1281
Buddy MIKAERE - 901
INFORMAL - 5
BLANK - 64
Matemoana MCDONALD is declared elected.
Tauranga General Constituency - five required
Stuart CROSBY - 12,316
Ron SCOTT - 10,983
Paula THOMPSON - 10,029
Andrew VON DADELSZEN - 9050
Kat MACMILLAN - 8834
Mark WASSUNG - 8539
David LOVE - 7848
Murray GUY - 7342
Matt COONEY - 6825
Jason NICHOLLS-FAITELE - 6198
Phil ROSS - 6022
Jos NAGELS - 5465
Larry BALDOCK - 4628
Murray WHITE - 4529
Mark FOGERTY - 3567
Stephen WHEELER - 1734
Bryan DEUCHAR - 1718
INFORMAL - 60
BLANK - 37
Stuart CROSBY, Kat MACMILLAN, Ron SCOTT, Paula THOMPSON and Andrew VON DADELSZEN are declared elected.
Ōkurei Māori Constituency - one required
Te Taru WHITE - 1809
Raina M MEHA - 1791
INFORMAL - 1
BLANK - 362
Te Taru WHITE is declared elected.
Western Bay of Plenty General Constituency - two required
Jane NEES - 8264
Ken SHIRLEY - 6380
Sean NEWLAND - Independent - 4217
Julian FITTER - 3290
INFORMAL - 18
BLANK - 1087
Jane NEES and Ken SHIRLEY are declared elected.
Kohi Māori Constituency - one required
As the number of candidates did not exceed the number of vacancies, Toi Kai Rākau ITI has been duly declared elected to the Kohi Māori Constituency seat.