Sandra Bullock attends the UK Special Screening of The Lost City at Cineworld Leicester Square. Photo / Getty Images

The Lost City (M, 112mins)

Directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee

"What if I fall and die?" was Sandra Bullock's reason for ceasing doing her own stunt work 10 years ago, before becoming a mother. It's such a Bullock thing to say and The Lost City is full of one-liners like that. It's an action-adventure that seems written for her, even the wordless bits.

As Loretta Sage, romance writer, Bullock manages to use her whole body, clad in a glittery pink onesie, to create dozens of hilarious moments as she tries to escape the billionaire bad guy, Abigail (yes, Abigail) Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), or better still, beat him to the ancient crown of fire that belonged to King Calaman from fictional ancient times.

Shouldn't be too hard. He has only a scruffy piece of parchment with hieroglyphics to guide him to the treasure reputedly hidden in a lost temple, and a small army of henchmen, while Loretta has her smarts, her ability to translate the hieroglyphics on the parchment, which is why Fairfax abducts her, and Alan (Channing Tatum).

Worryingly, Alan starts out as being more of a liability than an asset. He looks good posing in a blond wig and bronzed bod for the cover of Loretta's books, which is his job, but he wants more: he wants to be the one to save abducted Loretta and he wants Loretta to stop being a grieving widow, a prickly one at that, and at least notice him. Better still, to be attracted to him, and his physical prowess. But Alan's no match for professional rescuer Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt), or is he?

It's great entertainment, ideal for the school holiday, with something for all ages. For older viewers, there's an endearing subplot involving Loretta's publisher, Beth (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), desperate to find her writer, and a scruffy Latino, Oscar (Oscar Nunez) as an eccentric cargo plane pilot.

The Lost City was filmed mostly in mountainous jungle in the Dominican Republic, with rocky crags, waterfalls, a sinkhole, ancient ruins and an erupting volcano. It's worth going to the movie for the scenery and the visual effects (DNEG, VFX Supervisor: Jon Bowen, Lord of the Rings).

The Nee brothers, Aaron and Adam, who directed it, may well be about to give the Coen Brothers, 20 years older with nothing in production at present, a run for their money. They've taken Romancing the Stone (Robert Zemeckis, 1984) and turned the original's fairly standard romantic adventure story into something that's both comic and poignant. Quite a feat.

Apart from direction and location, casting makes the film outstanding. Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt make a stunning lineup. Daniel Radcliffe doesn't quite have the presence for the megalomaniac he's playing, but that's a weak point that serves to illustrate the strengths of the whole. Stay for the end credits. There's another scene coming, one of the best. Must see.

• Movies are rated: Avoid, Recommended, Highly recommended and Must see.

