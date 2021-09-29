'Exciting' playground progress at Rotorua Lakefront

New playground at the Rotorua Lakefront. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

Progress continues at the Rotorua Lakefront redevelopment with a new stage of the playground erected.

Rotorua Lakes Council released photos today of a new climbing tower and slide, as well as a dual flying fox.

"Some very exciting progress has been made at the Rotorua Lakefront," the council said via social media.

"The new climbing towers and slide are up. Some of you may have already seen them if you've been in the area recently."

The Lakefront development is a $40m project that is evenly jointly funded by the council and the Government's Provincial Growth Fund.

The first stage of the project was completed in July with the opening of the boardwalk.

The new equipment is part of the playground currently under construction by local company Campbell Infrastructure.

"We're hoping to have the new playground finished and open to the public in December this year. Delays resulting from the recent Covid-19 lockdown may impact this but we'll keep you posted," the council said.

The lakefront playground equipment currently open to the public will remain open over the upcoming school holidays.

The council said it was initially thought this would need to be closed so work on the new toddler play area could begin, but the work programme had been revised and work on the toddler play area would begin after the school holidays.

"So if you're in Rotorua over the holidays why not come down to the lakefront and have a peek at the new playground that's really starting to take shape."