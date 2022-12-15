The shared cycle trail between Paengaroa and Okere Falls has suffered significant erosion damage.
Western Bay of Plenty Council said in social media post this afternoon a number of tomo (holes), had appeared on the cycle track Kaikōkopu “making it a very challenging ride.”
“The worst of the damage is in the forestry section, approximately 1km from Lichenstein Rd coming from Paengaroa,” the post said.
“Please avoid this trail until repairs can be made.”
The council reminded people there was no mobile phone coverage in the area where the trail damage was.