EnviroHub workshop teaches Rotorua how to do Christmas sustainably

Fabric-wrapped presents.

Christmas shoppers are being encouraged to think about Mother Nature as they prepare for the festive season.

Tomorrowthe EnviroHub would be hosting a workshop at the Rotorua Youth Centre garden, teaching furoshiki - sustainable gift wrapping, how to re-pot plants as gifts and hot-composting.

Succulents were donated to re-pot at the workshop. Photo / File

Karen Shaw, the EnviroHub Rotorua co-ordinator, said it was important to teach the community how to be sustainable during Christmas.

''It's a very consumer sort of time of year, there's lots of extra packaging that gets bought" and lots of materialistic gifts.

Shaw said the options they would show at the workshop "are more about the experience than the actual thing".

The workshop would teach furoshiki, an ethical way to reuse materials for gift wrapping.

"You can wrap something yourself or show the person how to use it again."

Shaw was taking material from her sewing projects as well as worn clothing to use for gift wrapping.

She describes furoshiki as a way to give items another life.

* From 10.30pm to 1.30pm the public can go along for free, just go to the "Community Garden Workshop" Facebook event and RSVP.