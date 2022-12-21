The crash took place just outside of Ngongotahā. Photo / Mead Norton

Emergency services are responding to a crash on State Highway 36 near Ngongotahā this afternoon.

A ute could be seen halfway down a bank with its back end sticking up by the edge of the roadside. An airbag in the front had gone off.

A photographer at the scene said the incident took place around one kilometre from the Hamurana turn-off and no other vehicles appeared to be involved.

A police spokesperson said there were no injuries of note to the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police were called to the Tauranga Direct Rd at Hamurana at about 5.30pm.

The road was down to one lane for a time with traffic control.

Earlier today, one person died following a crash on SH33 at Paengaroa.

Police responded to the incident at about 3.10am and the road closed for more than 10 hours.

Another person was believed to have been seriously injured.

Inquiries into the crash were ongoing.

A slip further south of SH33, near Okere Falls, prevented motorists from travelling any further.