Rotorua Daily Post

Emergency services called to crash on SH36

Emergency services were called to the crash about 1.40pm. Photo / NZME

Four people have been injured in a crash on State Highway 36 between Rotorua and Tauranga.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the two-vehicle crash between Dudley and Pyes Pa Rds about 1.40pm.

One vehicle left the scene immediately after the crash, the spokeswoman said.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and one rapid response unit were sent to the scene and treated four people, three in a moderate condition and one in a minor condition.

Fire and Emergency NZ was also alerted.

