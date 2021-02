FILE

One person has serious injuries after a crash near Tokoroa.

A police media statement said emergency services were at a single vehicle crash on Paraonui Rd, between Matanuku and Youngs Rds.

Police were alerted to the crash at about 10.45am.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and a helicopter were at the scene.

More to come.