Two appliances were called to the scene on State Highway 30 just before 11.30am. Photo / NZME

Two appliances were called to the scene on State Highway 30 just before 11.30am. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are responding to a serious single-vehicle crash on State Highway 30 near Lake Rotoma.

A police spokeswoman said a car left the road and went down a bank just past Oxford Rd around 11:30am.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries, she said.

The road will be closed for some time while emergency services attend the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said two appliances were called to the scene, one crew from Lake Rotomā and one from Kawerau.

A St John spokeswoman said three St John vehicles were sent to the scene.

Meanwhile, one person has been taken to Taupō Hospital in a serious condition after a crash on Poihipi Rd near Taupō this morning.

Another person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

More to come.