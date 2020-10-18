Election 2020: Re-elected Rotorua MP Todd McClay philosophical on downsized electorate win

Re-elected MP for Rotorua Todd McClay at Government Gardens on Sunday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Todd McClay says he is grateful for his re-election as the MP for Rotorua, but is philosophical about a reduced margin against his closest Labour rival, Claire Mahon.

On Sunday, McClay said it was a "huge honour" to be re-elected but the responsibility weighs on him.

At the final count, McClay, a former Cabinet minister, cleared the seat with a headroom of just 1245 votes, a significant drop in his victory against Mahon's predecessor, Ben Sandford, who he beat by 7901 votes in 2017.

McClay wouldn't be drawn on a first 100 days agenda, however, saying it sounded "a little bit gimmicky".

"This will be about hard work over three years.

"There are some real challenges coming for the economy, and people losing their jobs in Rotorua, particularly in tourism.

"It will be about finding ways to open that economy up to make sure the Government does the things they said they will for our region and so Rotorua gets its fair share."

He said he would lobby the Government to re-invest in a rescue helicopter for Rotorua.

In September during the election campaign, McClay had announced National, if re-elected, would bring back the city's rescue helicopter after it was sold two years ago - a pledge of $1.6 million per year for four years.

On Sunday he said the rescue helicopter was "something really important to the people of Rotorua and it didn't surprise him that it was an issue continually raised with him by constituents".

McClay said he would write to the new relevant minister to make the case that the people of Rotorua had "voted, in part, because they want the rescue helicopter back".

On Monday, McClay will return to his electorate office on Amohau St to continue with work with constituent issues.

"That's actually one of the most important parts of the job of a local MP, helping local people with issues, with the government, with council and so on."

Todd McClay (left) on the campaign trail in Rotorua with National leader Judith Collins in October. Photo / File

He said it was also a "chance to take stock" and see where some of "the real priorities are" for the rest of the year.

As for his slashed margin, McClay said a "majority of one would be enough for me, because I get to proudly call myself the Member of Parliament for Rotorua".

"I've seen the mayor [Steve Chadwick] say it's a marginal seat and actually, I don't agree with that.

"I think we should put those issues aside and focus on some of the things that people have been promising for a long time. The 1000 houses the council said they would free up to build that haven't been done, for instance.

"I never actually focused too much on a majority at all."

However, he concedes it is "clear" there was a "very large swing" towards Labour and points out although Labour's party vote was strong in the electorate, it appeared many had party voted Labour while voting for McClay to continue to represent the electorate.

"I'm quite privileged that my vote as the candidate was almost 6000 votes more than National was.

"I take a little bit of pride in that but more responsibility of the very many people who didn't vote for my party but chose me as their Member of Parliament.

"They, and everyone else in the electorate are the ones I will be working very hard for over the next three years."

As for standing again in 2023 for a sixth term - "ask me just beforehand".

"At the moment, it's a great privilege to be Rotorua's Member of Parliament … I love what I do, this is the best part of the country."