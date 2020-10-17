Election 2020: National could lose strong hold in East Coast electorate

Tania Tapsell at her election party in Whakatāne. Photo / Zizi Sparks

KEY POINTS: VOTES COUNTED: - 19,384 - 20.9%

LEADING CANDIDATE: Kiri Allan - 9,927&bull - 2nd CANDIDATE: Tania Tapsell - 7,275

CURRENT MARGIN: - 2,652

PARTY VOTE LEAD:Labour Party - 50.3%

2nd PARTY: National Party- 28.0%

8.20pm:

Allan told the Rotorua Daily Post the mood at the wrap party in Gisborne was "warm" and they would welcome the result whatever it was.

"Today is really the culmination of work of so many people in our region that believe in our Labour values. We've worked for four and a half years in this region.

"In 2016 I said it would be a two cycle campaign to bring the seat back to Labour. It's been a long campaign.So much time and effort has gone into it. Whatever the outcome, it's wonderful to be with people that have worked so hard to ensure more equal place for our people."

With 18.7 per cent of the votes counted, Allan has a 2595 vote lead on Tapsell.

"It's early day. My mood hasn't changed. Whatever the numbers are, whatever the outcome, i'm so proud of our crew," Allan said.

"It's a victory either way."

Allan said they were happy with how the party vote was unfolding.

"for me that's everything. New Zealanders have put their faith in Jacinda Ardern and our Government."

In Whakatāne, the room has quietened to focus on the results as they arrive.

Retiring MP Anne Tolley has arrived.

Earlier:

Whoever wins the electorate, the new East Coast MP will be one of the youngest representatives in their party.

Tapsell said she had taken the day to just relax for the first time in a long time.

"I sat on the beach at Maketū and reflected on the last few months.

"I'm feeling very calm. It feels like the calm before the storm. We've given it our all and I feel content and happy with what we've achieved."

Tapsell said she was hoping the hard work will have paid off.

Tania Tapsell's Whakatāne wrap party. Photo / Zizi Sparks

The crowd at the Whakatāne Bridge Club, Tapsell's wrap party, is small and subdued, eating dinner before the results roll in.

Rotorua Lakes Councillor Fisher Wang is there in support.

National MP Anne Tolley has held the seat for five terms, first winning it in 2005 after Labour's Janet Mackey retired.

But she has retired and just who will claim it will likely unfold tonight.

The seat has been a National stronghold since Tolley won but there has been a slight shift in the past decade.

National won 49.77 per cent of the vote to Labour's 23.87 in 2011, then 48.62 per cent to Labour's 22.74 in 2014. And in 2017, 44.24 per cent of voters ticked National, compared to 36.8 per cent Labour.

The next-highest polling party behind them was the Green Party in 2011 and New Zealand First in 2014 and 2017.

Kiri Allan from Labour. Photo / Supplied

The shift was also seen in individual candidate votes, with Tolley winning 52.38 per cent of the vote in 2014 to then Labour candidate Moana Mackey's 29.39 per cent – Mackey was the daughter of former seat holder Janey Mackey - followed by a drop to 46.7 per cent for Tolley in 2017 to Kiri Allen's 33.88 per cent.

The margin decreased from 7934 in 2014 to 4807 last election.

According to parliamentary statistics, at 13,768sq km the East Coast is the largest of the general electorates in the North Island. It extends from the outskirts of Te Puke, through Whakatāne and encompasses the entire East Cape including Gisborne.

Compared with other electorates, the electorate has the highest proportion of Māori (48.3 per cent), Māori speakers (15.2 per cent), regular smokers (20.9 per cent) and those who look after a child who does not live in their own household (19.6 per cent).

National Party candidate Tania Tapsell. Photo / Supplied

Anne Tolley announced plans to retire earlier this year after 34 years in politics.

At the time, the 67-year-old said it was a good time to step back from politics as she believed she was leaving the East Coast electorate in the "good hands" of National's candidate Tania Tapsell.

Tapsell, a 28-year-old Rotorua district councillor, is fighting Labour list MP Kiri Allan and five others for the seat.

Meredith Akuhata-Brown of the Green Party, Jennie Brown of Advance NZ, Veronica King from One Party, Helena Nickerson from New Conservative and Blake Webb from Act are all running.

Meredith Akuhata-Brown of the Green Party. Photo / Supplied

Akuhata-Brown is campaigning for the party vote.

Webb told the Rotorua Daily Post tonight he planned to be at home in Gisborne with friends and supporters this evening.

He said he wasn't expecting to win the seat but had hopes for the party vote.

"I'm not expecting to be voted into the seat but what I am hoping is for a higher number of party votes than the polls predict.

"I think they are not accurate based on the support I've seen across the East Coast. I think you're going to see Act poll a lot higher."

Brown told the Rotorua Daily Post tonight she was "optimistic" about what was to come and thought the party had a good chance of getting into parliament.

"But win or lose it doesn't matter. The message is out the seed has been planted. Whatever comes, it's up to New Zealanders to choose."

The race for the East Coast seat has largely been a two-horse contest, with a Labour-commissioned poll putting Allan at 40.5 per cent and Tapsell at 35 per cent.

The poll also showed Labour leading for the party vote in the East Coast at 50 per cent with National sitting second at 31 per cent.

National later came out swinging against the poll, calling it a "dodgy" push poll, a criticism rebutted by Labour and the company that conducted it.

Jennie Brown of Advance NZ. Photo / Supplied

Allan entered Parliament in 2017 on the Labour party list, where she ranked 21st.

According to the Labour website, she is the Labour Rural Caucus chairwoman, Primary Productions Select Committee deputy chairwoman and a member of Labour's Māori Caucus, Rainbow Caucus and Women Caucus.

At 36, she is the youngest female Labour MP currently in Parliament, though not the youngest on the Labour list.