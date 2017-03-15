A new eco-friendly lodge opening at the mid-point of the popular Timber Trail at Pureora is expected to have spin-offs for tourism in the Rotorua and Taupo districts.
At present people who want to ride the complete 85km grade three trail, which is part of the New Zealand Cycle Trails, must either complete the trail in one day, ride 7km off the trail to the closest accommodation at Black Fern Lodge, or camp at the DoC Piropiro campground.
Adding a lodge at the half way point is expected to make the trail more attractive to visitors, particularly international riders, who would likely ride the trail as part of a longer visit to the Central North Island biking areas.
The Government has contributed $1.2m towards the Timber Trail Lodge construction as part of its Tourism Growth Partnership Fund, with the rest coming from private investors in the company Timber Trail Adventures Ltd, which will operate the lodge.
The main part of the lodge and 10 rooms with 25 beds in total will open just before Easter and over winter another series of rooms will be constructed to bring the lodge to 50 beds by the end of the year.