Learner driver Brooke Taylor in the Taupō Learning Centre car. Photo / Supplied

Having a set of wheels is making all the difference for more than 120 people who now have their restricted or full licence.

Taupō Learning Centre is in top gear now thanks to a Taupō District Council grant that allowed them to get a car in December 2021.

Taupō Learning Centre has worked with a range of people, supporting them to work towards their restricted or full driver's licence with the help of two qualified driving instructors.

Previously, it was able to assist with only the theory aspect of the licences.

The council grant means they can lease a Suzuki Swift, modified for driver training.

Claire Northcroft fills many roles at the Taupō Learning Centre, including as a driving instructor. She's thrilled doors have been opened for so many people thanks to the little car.

"It's great being able to help people. Otherwise, we know many would drive anyway but not fully legal.

"We want to work with the ones who'd find it difficult to learn because they don't have someone who can teach them, don't have the money to pay for an instructor, or don't have a road-legal car they can use to learn in.

"One of the biggest challenges for learner drivers is not being able to practise. They can do all the learning and nail it, but it takes experience behind the wheel to become a safe driver."

Learner driver Brooke Taylor faced the challenge of having no one able to legally supervise her to practise for her restricted licence. Finding the Taupō Learning Centre's course changed that.

"Mum found the learning centre, got me to fill in the forms and I started to learn to drive with Claire. I didn't like parallel parking, but I nailed it in the test."

Gaining her restricted licence has meant more freedom and autonomy for Brooke.

"I've been driving on my own for about a week now, we had to get the insurance sorted first. I can go to work, do errands, go to my sports.

"I'm off to Auckland next year to study so I'm saving up to buy my own car to take with me.

"Mum's really proud of me, especially since she had to comfort me through failing the first time – but I took it again and got it. I was determined."

To learn more about Taupō Learning Centre's work, go to www.taupolearning.nz.

For information on all Taupō District Council community grants and awards, head to www.taupo.govt.nz/grants.