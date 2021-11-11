Drama Kids Rotorua performing for community and charity in showcase

Drama Kids Rotorua's Little Stars rehearsing their play Room on the Broom based on the picture book by Julia Donaldson, ready for their charity showcase. Photos / Supplied

Local children will light up the stage as they perform in their annual showcase for friends, family and the community, while also giving back to charity Save the Children NZ.

For the past few years, Drama Kids Rotorua has held an annual charity showcase for students to share their year's work and to raise money for a chosen charity.

Unfortunately, last year they were unable to hold a showcase due to Covid-19, but this year is hoping to still hold a showcase of sorts, just a little differently than it would usually be formatted.

There will be four individual shows rather than one showcase of all students, to help adhere to level 2 restrictions.

All four show proceeds will go to Save the Children NZ.

Drama Kids Rotorua owner-operator Jennifer Wicks says at 5pm on Friday, November 19, her senior drama club will be presenting a one-act play called Time on Our Side by Sarah Delahunty.

They will also be presenting it on Saturday, November 20, at 5pm.

The Little Stars Show will be on the Saturday at 2pm and the junior showcase at 3pm.

Jennifer says they are fortunate they can even hold a show during these times, and are still holding their breath in hopes they will be able to host them.

"These kids have worked really hard, especially the seniors who have had a lot of adversity this year.

"They were meant to perform at a festival which got cancelled. They've worked really hard and want to be able to present this show.

The juniors will be performing their competition and exam pieces.

"There will be something for everyone."

She says the senior play is from a New Zealand playwright - "I think it's important to support Kiwis artists at the moment".

The choice to donate to Save the Children NZ this year came after a student was reading the book Refugee, by Alan Gratz, for his Speech New Zealand exam.

He inspired drama teacher Jennifer Wicks to want to listen to the audiobook, and at the end the author says, "If you have been moved by this book please consider donating to those in need".

He named two of his favourite charities as Save the Children and Unicef.

Jennifer was deeply moved by the book and so is thrilled to be able to use this opportunity to raise money for Save the Children.

"The thing is with the arts we don't really do it for ourselves, we do it for others ... and to be able to use their talents for good to help those in need, I think it adds another element of kindness and giving."

Save the Children New Zealand chief executive Heidi Coetzee says the organisation is humbled by the generosity shown by Drama Kids Rotorua in choosing Save the Children for its annual charity showcase.

"We're delighted Jennifer and her stars have chosen to support our work for children here in Aotearoa New Zealand and around the world.

"One of the central themes that comes through Alan Gratz's book is around empathy and hope, and we believe with the empathy and support shown from people like the tamariki, rangatahi and whānau of Drama Kids Rotorua, we can help bring hope to more children around the world."

Heidi says Save the Children NZ is now working to raise money for its end-of-year hunger appeal.

"With an estimated 5.7 million children under 5 on the brink of starvation across the globe, and a further 13 million children under 18 facing extreme food shortages, the world is facing the biggest global hunger crisis of the 21st century.

"Every dollar makes a difference and we'd love to encourage Rotorua locals to get along to Drama Kids Rotorua's annual showcase for some fabulous theatre, for a great cause."

The details

Drama Kids Rotorua Charity Showcase 2021

Friday, November 19: Senior Showcase 7pm, tickets $10

Saturday, November 20: Little Stars Show 2pm tickets $5, Junior Showcase 3pm tickets $5, Senior Showcase 5pm tickets $10

Casablanca Theatre

Reserve tickets at dramakidsrotorua@gmail.com