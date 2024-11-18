Iconic Gold Coast cabaret Dracula's is touring New Zealand next year.

Iconic Gold Coast cabaret Dracula's is touring New Zealand next year.

Iconic Gold Coast cabaret Dracula’s is touring New Zealand in 2025 with its new show Sanctuary – and it’s visiting Rotorua.

Sanctuary, a new production, promises “jaw-dropping acrobatics, powerhouse vocals and unforgettable comedy with Dracula’s signature edge”, a press release from Newman Entertainment said.

Third-generation Dracula’s steward and Newman Entertainment chief executive Luke Newman said audiences should expect “an experience that’s bolder and more unpredictable than ever”.

Dracula's promises "a wild blend of comedy, music and breathtaking performance".

“Dracula’s is all about the unexpected, a wild blend of comedy, music and breathtaking performance. After our first New Zealand season sold out in 2023, we’re thrilled to bring Sanctuary across the ditch as an even bigger, bolder and more outrageous show,” Newman said.