Home / Rotorua Daily Post
Updated

Dracula’s brings acrobatic comedy tour to Rotorua for the first time

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
Iconic Gold Coast cabaret Dracula’s is touring New Zealand in 2025 with its new show Sanctuary – and it’s visiting Rotorua.

Sanctuary, a new production, promises “jaw-dropping acrobatics, powerhouse vocals and unforgettable comedy with Dracula’s signature edge”, a press release from Newman Entertainment said.

Third-generation Dracula’s steward and Newman Entertainment chief executive Luke Newman said audiences should expect “an experience that’s bolder and more unpredictable than ever”.

Dracula's promises "a wild blend of comedy, music and breathtaking performance".

“Dracula’s is all about the unexpected, a wild blend of comedy, music and breathtaking performance. After our first New Zealand season sold out in 2023, we’re thrilled to bring Sanctuary across the ditch as an even bigger, bolder and more outrageous show,” Newman said.

The show will be packed with a new series of acts “with the kind of wild performances Dracula’s fans have come to expect”.

“This show is packed with everything Dracula’s fans crave – seductive spectacle, sharp wit and high-octane energy,” Newman said.

The show will be packed with a new series of acts.

“Audiences should expect to be on the edge of their seats the whole way through. Fans will be kicking themselves if they miss out again.”

There will be musical acts to the likes of Guns N’ Roses, Elton John and No Doubt, the press release said, and if audiences are loud enough, there may be an encore.

Dracula’s has become a cultural phenomenon since its origins in a Melbourne laneway in 1980 and its performances have been seen by more than 7 million people.

Dracula’s sold out its debut New Zealand tour last year and next year will be touring seven New Zealand cities. Limited pre-sale tickets will be available on Friday and general ticket sales start on Monday at draculas.co.nz.

Dracula’s performances have been seen by more than 7 million people.

New Zealand tour dates:

Auckland – The Civic: June 27 and 28

Rotorua – Sir Howard Morrison Centre: July 4 and 5

Wellington – St James Theatre: July 11 and 12

Palmerston North – The Regent on Broadway: July 18 and 19

Christchurch – Isaac Theatre Royal: July 25 and 26

Invercargill – The Civic: August 1 and 2

New Plymouth – TSB Showplace: August 8 and 9

Save

