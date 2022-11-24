Diwali Rotorua bringing evening of vibrancy and positivity for all

There will be many performances to see at the Diwali Rotorua celebration.

An evening full of vibrancy, positivity, colour and family is on the horizon as Rotorua is invited to join in Diwali celebrations.

Diwali Rotorua is being held on Thursday, December 1 at the Rotorua Night Market by The Bay of Plenty (Rotorua) Indian Association in conjunction with Rotorua Lakes Council.

Shash Patel, association president, says the Diwali celebrations will include great food, lots of colour, and an entire evening of Indian dancing.

“There will be dances on the stage throughout the evening and a lot of audience participation.

“There will be crafts for the children and adults to do - the art of Rangoli, decorating pictures with coloured powder and coloured rice.”

Also available will be henna and arts and crafts to buy, he says.

Shash says previous years have proved this is a wonderful evening out for families, as it is all about family.

The Diwali Rotorua celebration will once again take place at the Rotorua Night Market.

“The entire event of Diwali focuses on all that is good and positive in our lives. The evening is a free event and one where people of all ages get to have fun.

“We encourage all families to come along, as there is so much to learn about the Indian culture while having so much fun.”

Diwali is called the Festival of Lights and is celebrated to honour Rama-chandra, the seventh avatar (an incarnation of the god Vishnu). It is believed that on this day, Rama returned to his people after 14 years of exile, during which he fought and won a battle against the demons and the demon king of Lanka, Ravana.

Rotorua Lakes Council director of events Joelene Elliott says the BOP (Rotorua) Indian Association are so passionate about sharing their culture with the local community and really lead the Diwali event each year.

“Rotorua is such a multi-cultural city, and it is wonderful to learn more about the different cultures living here. It will be a fantastic evening alongside our Night Market.”

The details:

- What: Diwali Rotorua.

- When: Thursday, December 1, 5pm to 9pm.

- Where: Rotorua Night Market, Tutanekai St.

- Cost: Free entry.