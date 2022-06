Police have closed Amohau St (SH30A) after a serious motorbike crash. Photo / Andrew Warner

A main Rotorua road is closed following a serious crash.

Diversions are in place following a crash between a motorbike and power pole on Amohau St (SH30A).

Police said the road is closed in both directions, diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

The crash is near the Marist St Michael's Rugby and Sports Club.

Police were called to a crash around 9.45am.

More to come.