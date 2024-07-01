Repeat sexual offender Jason Trembath has pleaded guilty to breaching his prison release conditions, again.
The disgraced former senior cricket representative appeared in the Rotorua District Court last week and pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching prison release conditions after he failed a mandatory drug test on June 24. The tests were a requirement of his parole conditions.
On June 24, 2024, Trembath was found to have methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.
Judge Bill Lawson
said he agreed with defence lawyer Alastair Burns, who recommended the “appropriate outcome” be one-month imprisonment, “to start immediately”.