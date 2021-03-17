Digger strikes gas main in Rotorua - cordons in place

A digger has struck a gas main in central Rotorua this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the incident near the intersection of King St and Malfroy Rd about 1.20pm.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two appliances were sent to the scene.
Police assistance was also requested and cordons had been set up at the Malfroy Rd and Ranolf St roundabout and King St.
The cordons were removed about 2.15pm, a police spokeswoman said.
The gas authority was in attendance also.