Digger strikes gas main in Rotorua - cordons in place

A digger has struck a gas main in central Rotorua this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the incident near the intersection of King St and Malfroy Rd about 1.20pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two appliances were sent to the scene.

Emergency services at the scene on Malfroy Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police assistance was also requested and cordons had been set up at the Malfroy Rd and Ranolf St roundabout and King St.

The cordons were removed about 2.15pm, a police spokeswoman said.

The gas authority was in attendance also.