Delays are reported between Rotorua and Ngongotahā due to a truck breakdown this morning.

A police spokesman said a bitumen tanker was leaking on State Highway 5.

“Emergency services were called to the scene, between Henderson Rd and Fairy Springs Rd, about 6am.”

NZ Transport Agency said southbound lanes on SH5 were blocked south of the SH36 roundabout.