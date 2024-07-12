Dancing for Hospice 2024: Bruises and showtime nerves lead to progress

Nikora and I - along with everyone else - were quite nervous to step out and perform for a crowd.

But we did it, and I think we did quite well.

A slightly chaotic Laura locked her keys in her bedroom 20 minutes before showtime, and with her dance shoes in the car she could no longer access, it was a barefoot performance.

It made the height difference between my short stature and Nikora’s taller-than-average one, ah, dramatic.

The nerves on the night were well worth it though, you can’t go through a little challenge if you want growth (mental growth, I’m quite stuck at 5.05ft).

As I wrote last week, we have our final dance move choreographed. We are working so hard to make it work, and quite honestly I think we’re getting there.

That’s not to say it’s not been tricky getting to the point we have - I have various shades of bruise splotched on me.

No pain, no gain, as they say.

This author is taking part in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice outside her salaried hours. NZME is a sponsor of the charity event and any content by the Local Democracy Reporter is done in her own time.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express and has been a journalist for four years.











