Dancing for Hospice 2024: My noodle core hurts like hell

Laura Smith
By
2 mins to read
Rotorua Daily Post's Laura Smith is taking part in this year's Harcourts Dancing for Hospice.

Rotorua Daily Post reporter Laura Smith is taking part in this year’s Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. She shares her thoughts in the build-up to the August 17 event.

OPINION

Tell you what, this dancing thing is no joke.

Nikora and I have been given our final move for our dance. And. it. Is. A. Challenge.

A good one for sure, but definitely a kick in the butt to get fit.

My soft cooked-noodle core is going to need some serious toning, and quick.

I’ve bought myself some protein bars, cleared some space in my room for sit-ups and am building the mental fortitude to work out.

With the event drawing nearer and nearer our attention will turn to working on perfecting our moves. I wouldn’t say we’re sloppy or undisciplined, but we absolutely need to commit to memory what foot goes where and when.

I have to say I am quite proud of how far we’ve come – and also grateful there’s still time for something resembling perfection.

As I’m writing this I’m mere hours away from giving a small audience a short glimpse of what we are dancing.

The sponsor and whānau night is tonight, and I’m nervous as heck to make Nikora – and myself – proud.

No blunders please, Laura.

We’ve worked out a way to keep the big night as much of a surprise as possible, so aspects will be quite different. I’m sure things will be changing right up until the big event.

This author is taking part in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice outside her salaried hours. NZME is a sponsor of the charity event and any content by the Local Democracy Reporter is done in her own time.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express and has been a journalist for four years.


