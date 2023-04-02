Voyager 2022 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Cystic fibrosis: Rotorua sisters celebrate as Trikafta becomes available in New Zealand

Megan Wilson
By
7 mins to read
Cystic fibrosis sufferer Natalie Wineti has been taking Trikafta for three months. Photo / Andrew Warner

Renee Smith can now enjoy “a lot more days on this Earth” as the “life-changing” drug Trikafta became publicly available in New Zealand on Saturday.

The 38-year-old says she is looking forward to no longer

